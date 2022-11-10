Qudrat ka Nizam: Pakistanis troll India after semi-final bashing

Besides making it to the final, Pakistanis on social media have another reason to be on cloud nine as England killed India’s hopes of playing the final of the T20 World Cup.

The blue shirts lost to England by 10 wickets after setting a target of 169 runs.

And on social media, it looked like Pakistanis were happier than Britons.

Why? Because they firmly believe that India deliberately lost to South Africa to ensure that the Green Shirts exit the event from the Super 12 stage.

But, God had some other plans.

The cricket fans didn’t come slow and did not waste the opportunity to troll Indians on Twitter who once thought they were taking the cup home.

Their happiness can be seen via the trolls.

In a hilarious tweet, a user posted video of Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi advising everyone not to cry.

Hashtag #Endia is also trending on Twitter, that describes the end of team India in the world cup.

A user posted a picture of Virat Kholi as an umpire and wrote, “Only option left for Endia.”

The list goes on …