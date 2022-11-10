Another attack possible: Security around Imran Khan’s residence beefed up

The special branch of Punjab Police has warned of the possibility of another attack on ex-premier Imran Khan following which the security around his Lahore residence has been increased.

The former prime minister is currently residing in Lahore instead of his Islamabad’s Bani Gala residence after sustaining leg injuries as a result of the gun attack in Wazirabad.

The special branch has conveyed the warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In light of the same, the security around Zaman Park has been beefed up.

Additional police male and female personnel have also been deployed with installation of secret security devices.

The police have banned the entry of unrelated vehicles and persons to Zaman Park.

The party officials would be allowed entry only if their name is present on the list provided to the police.