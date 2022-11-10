ATC approves Dost Mazari’s bail in land grabbing case

A special court of Anti Corruption Court on Thursday granted bail to former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammed Mazari.

Mazari had been arrested on accusations of land grabbing.

On Thursday, Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mahmood heard the bail plea filed by Mazari’s lawyer Farhad Ali Shah.

Following the completion of arguments by Mazari’s counsel, the judge granted bail to Mazari and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

On November 4, a district court in Lahore sent the former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly to jail on judicial remand.

The court took this action after rejecting the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab’s request for extending the remand.

Mazari was presented in court after the completion of his two-day remand.

Meanwhile, the former speaker had approached the Anti-Corruption Court, through his counsel Farhad Ali, seeking bail.

Mazari claims ACE had registered the case motivated by political causes rather than merit of any crime committed. He further argued that all investigations have been completed and no evidence has been found against him, therefore, the court should approve bail for Mazari, the counsel maintained in the petition.

Mazari is being investigated by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for the alleged illegal occupation of 2,500 Kanal of land in his native Rajanpur district.