Peshawar Zalmi set sights on Babar Azam as Karachi Kings sweat replacement

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Peshawar Zalmi has reportedly approached Babar Azam after it emerged that the Pakistan national team skipper is looking to leave the Karachi Kings franchise ahead of the eighth edition of the league.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Zalmi wants Babar Azam to headline their team in the event as he bids farewell to KK.

However, sources added that the matters between both parties are still in an initial phase with nothing settled yet.

November 11 is the last day for franchises to complete player trades.

If no agreement is reached, Babar Azam would then make himself available for trading in the PSL draft, sources said.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that Karachi Kings is on the lookout for a good replacement for Azam and that a lot of the player movement could depend on Karachi Kings managing to land a like for like player.