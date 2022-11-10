Walk out controversy & Rabia Anum, there is a new twist

Rabia Anum has clapped back at haters after the recent controversy when she walked out of a show because of Pakistani actor Moshin Abbas Haider.

Recently, the famous newscaster and TV host, Rabia Anum exit the sets of Nida Yasir’s morning show, Good Morning Pakistan where Mohsin Abbas Haider was also invited.

To show solidarity with the domestic violence victims, she left the live show saying that she could not share the stage with an alleged domestic abuser.

While many people lauded the host for her stance, many others including renowned celebrities such as Mathira and Mishi Khan criticized her for humiliating a person on live TV.

People said that she must have already known who else was invited to the show, and she did so to be in the limelight.

Anum has finally shut down trolls and her haters in a Twitter thread. She claimed that she was not informed that the Na Maloom Afraad actor was also invited to the show.

Rabia Anum also hopes that harassers and wife beaters are never given a chance to be heroes again.