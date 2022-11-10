T20 World Cup 2022: India set 169 runs target for England as first innings end

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

The semi-final match is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India have set a target of 169 for England.

Batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood miss out to injuries with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing them. India are unchanged.

Malan injured his groin in the team’s win over Sri Lanka. Wood, who has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.74kph (96.15mph), was suffering from stiffness.

England, who are 50-over World Cup champions, are looking to add to their sole T20 crown won in 2010.

The winner of the contest will meet Pakistan, who beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday’s final.

India, who topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches, are searching for their first global title since the 2013 Champion Trophy triumph. They won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh