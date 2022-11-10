T20 World Cup 2022: England sweeps aside India to set final date with Pakistan

England set down a marker for ICC T20 World Cup final opponents Pakistan by brushing aside India in their semi-final matchup in the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India had thought they had given themselves a fighting chance on a bouncy wicket after Hardik Pandya smashed 63 off 33 balls to power India to 168-6.

In form, Indian captain Virat Kohli struck another 50, his fourth half-century of the tournament, and put on key partnerships including a 61-run fourth-wicket stand with Pandya, who tore into the opposition attack in the final overs.

English bowlers were disciplined for the large part with Chris Jordan picking three wickets. But Pandya broke loose with a flurry of boundaries and smashed left-arm quick Sam Curran for 20 runs in the 19th over.

However, the confidence of Indian bowlers eviscerated once Buttler and man-of-the-match Alex Hales started comfortably dispatching them over the boundary.

They easily overcame the target with 10 wickets and 24 deliveries to spare in a completely dominant display.

The pair struck 10 sixes and 13 boundaries during their innings, with Buttler smashing 80 off 49 balls and Hales scoring 86 off just 47 balls.

By contrast, India smashed 15 boundaries and sent seven hits sailing over the ropes.

Injuries

Batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood miss out to injuries with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing them. India are unchanged.

Malan injured his groin in the team’s win over Sri Lanka. Wood, who has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.74kph (96.15mph), was suffering from stiffness.

England, who are 50-over World Cup champions, are looking to add to their sole T20 crown won in 2010.

The winner of the contest will meet Pakistan, who beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday’s final.

India, who topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches, are searching for their first global title since the 2013 Champion Trophy triumph. They won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh