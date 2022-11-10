When dulhan is … ? Syra Yousuf’s latest photoshoot becomes meme material?

Famous Pakistani VJ-turned-actor Syra Yousuf is getting trolled for her latest photoshoot.

The Sinf e Aahan actor recently modeled for Pakistani fashion designer Hussain Rehar, and shared some clicks from the shoot on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

People trolled the actor on one of the pictures in which she is lying sideways on the grass.

A person wrote, “I’m sleeping’ wake me up when the Barat arrives.”

Another person said, “When you ask your Pathan friend to pose.”

Many people said that she’s posing from Sydney Cricket Ground, celebrating Pakistan’s win against New Zealand.

While others said that at first sight they thought she was “Mumtaz Begum” from drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

Check out how people reacted to her post: