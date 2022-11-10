Whoa! Somebody just spotted doppelganger of Babar Azam in Australia

Pakistan’s astounding approach to the T20 World Cup final has the nation overwhelmed with enthusiasm and celebrations were witnessed at the Sydney Cricket Ground when they battered New Zealand.

The Babar Azam-led Green Shirts side won the semi-final by seven wickets, and the stadium was filled with supporters celebrating their team’s success.

However, there was another thing that was so special. A discovery of a ‘new’ Babar Azam who - we don’t know yet if he can bat or bowl well or both - could surely chant with all the energy he has.

A Twitter user spotted a Babar Azam’s doppelganger among the spectators.

He held a placard asking for another rematch of arch-rivals - India and Pakistan - in the final of the T20 World Cup.

He looked excited while holding a placard that reads, “KEEP CALM AND WAIT FOR PAK VS IND FINAL.”

Apparently, the ‘twin’ of Pakistani skipper wants the neighbor team to defeat England in the semi-final on Thursday (today).