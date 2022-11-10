Shoaib, Sania are all but over, only formalities left: Mutual friend claims

The famous cross-border star couple, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, have decided to part ways and only formalities are now left before the paperwork is done, a close friend of the couple told Indian media.

The famous Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is residing in Dubai at the moment, while her husband, Shoaib Malik is in Pakistan.

The rumors of their separation had run rife on social media, but it could not be established.

But now, a close friend of the couple told an Indian news channel - Zee News - that they are officially divorced.

The channel also reported that a team member of the cricketer’s management team has said, “Yes, they are officially divorced. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

Also read: ‘Where do broken hearts go?’ Have Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik separated?

A few days ago, the couple was seen together after a long time while celebrating their son’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Mirza, shared posts on her social media about going through a rough patch in her life.

In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a picture captioned, “Where do broken hearts go?”