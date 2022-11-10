PTI to resume long march from Wazirabad pulled up after attack on Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to resume its Haqeeqi Azadi March from Wazirabad today (Thursday) from the same spot where ex-PM Imran Khan was targeted in a gun attack.

This was decided during a meeting of the party’s senior leadership led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan a day ago.

In a Twitter message, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry stated that PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March will restart its journey from the same spot of Wazirabad where the assassination attempt on Imran Khan took place.

He said all PTI activists and supporters will gather at the site at 3pm while PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address them around 4:30pm.

After holding a large rally in Wazirabad, the convoy will head towards Rawalpindi which is some 183 kilometers far.

Rallies from different parts of the country will join the main convoy and assemble in Rawalpindi in the third week of November.

The party - which was in power till April - wants snap elections in the country.

Security arrangements

Following the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the police have beefed up the security of Wazirabad.

Over 1,540 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) along with officers have been deployed in four districts of Punjab including Gujrat, Jhelum and Attock.

Apart from the placement of barriers and blockades at different spots, the city’s entry point has been closed.

The administration placed shipping containers to ensure no vehicle enters Wazirabad.

Walk-through gates have also been installed in the markets.