LG introduces world’s first stretchable display

LG’s display unit develops a 12-inch high-resolution stretchy display, that is said to be the first of its kind in the world.

The display can be stretched, folded, and twisted without distorting it or causing wrinkles or other damage because of the technology.

The film-type substrate for stretchy display was created using specialized silicon materials similar to those used in contact lenses, according to the company.

LG Display stated that it expects the use for the stretchy display in a number of sectors, including fashion, wearable, mobility, and gaming.

The stretchy display’s resolution is maintained by the LEDs that are 40 micrometers in size or smaller as the light source.

To allow for bending and folding, the internal circuitries are also designed like springs rather than having straight lines, LG Display explained.

The invention is the outcome of an extensive R&D initiative led by LG since 2020 and funded by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.