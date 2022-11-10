WATCH: Success of TLOMJ brings Bollywood projects for scriptwriter

Nasir Adeeb, one of the most famous screenwriters in Pakistan, who wrote Maulajut and The Legend of Maula Jatt said that he has signed contracts for multiple Indian movies.

Adeeb, in an interview to a digital platform, revealed that after the success of Bilal Lashari directorial TLOMJ;he has bagged two Indian projects.

When asked if he got any projects from the Indian film industry after the massive success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, he said, “I received the first offer from the Indian Punjabi film industry right after the trailer of TLOMJ was released.”

He mentioned he had written the screenplay for Return of Jatt Jeona Morh, a sequel of the 1991 Punjabi movie Jatt Jeona Morh.

He added, “After the release of The Legend Of Maula Jatt, two producers from India contacted me, and the contract will be finalized in a few days. Then I’ll leave for Canada.”

Watch Nasir Adeeb’s full interview here: