PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigns from Senate

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has tendered his resignation as Senator.

Khokhar submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday.

He tweeted, “I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination.”

“For those who are speculating about my political future, let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence,” he added.

Khokhar tweeted on Tuesday, “Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the senate. I gladly agreed to resign.”

“Will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairmen Senate tomorrow, inshallah.”, he added.

Khokhar had been elected for a six-year term from March 2018 until March 2024 in Sindh.

He was part of several Senate committees including: