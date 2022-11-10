PSX jumps over 630 points after AIIB approves $500m loan

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) carried out a remarkable performance throughout the day as the index soared with 630 points on Thursday to close at 42,901.27.

The positive momentum came ahead of the recent announcement of $500 million from the board of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in addition to financing expected from China and Saudi Arabia.**

Improving by 1.50%, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a rise of 635.91 points to settle at 42,901.27.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 index jumped to 42,309.57, up from Tuesday’s closing level of 42,265.36 points.

The index has accelerated since the beginning of the session, going to the lowest at 42,265.36 points and the highest at 42,959.28 during early trading.

The volume leader remained HASCOL witnessing the highest volume with 41.55 million shares traded.

The top contributor making the index green included the banking sector which was up by 270.01 points.

PSX witnessed an overall increase in the market volume from 228.17 million shares to 292.75 million.