PSX jumps over 500 points ahead of AIIB’s approval of $500m

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) commenced trading on Thursday morning with positive momentum ahead of the recent announcement of $500 million from the board of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in addition to financing expected from China and Saudi Arabia.

Improving by 1.28%, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a rise of 543.06 points to settle at 42,808.42.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 index jumped to 42,309.57, up from Tuesday’s closing level of 42,265.36 points.

The index has accelerated since the beginning of the session, going to the lowest at 42,265.36 points and the highest at 42,658.09 during early trading.

The top contributors to the index includes the banking sector which is up by 141.71 points.

The highest change is observed in power generation and distribution which improved by 0.44%.

The volume leader is HASCOL which saw a positive change of 1.02% in its share price.