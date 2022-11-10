Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Three injured in Karachi’s Shershah Kabari Market fire

Six to seven shops burn to ashes
Samaa Web Desk Nov 10, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

At least three people sustained burn injuries as a result of a fire breakout in Shershah Kabari Market in Karachi on Thursday morning, SAMAA TV reported.

The fire was put out around noon and the cooling process is underway.

The blaze engulfed various shops in the market in no time. At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and took part in the fire extinguishing operation.

Chief Fire Officer said three people including a firefighter got injured in the incident while the blaze burnt down six to seven shops.

According to the guard at the duty, the fire broke out in a shop around 6:30am which then engulfed several adjoining shops due to short circuit.

Karachi

Pakistan

Fire

shershah

