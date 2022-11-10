WATCH: Pakistani actress harassed by fans after meet and greet

Pakistani actor Hania Amir had a meetup at Gujranwala where a huge crowd besieged her outside the venue.

On Monday, one of the most adored Pakistani actor Hania Amir visited Gujranwala to meet her fans.

Reportedly, at the event, she had a great time with her admirers, but the trouble started when Mere Humsafar actor was leaving the venue where she was mobbed by a huge crowd.

Her fans, waiting outside the venue, couldn’t contain their excitement and pushed her and misbehaved with her.

They were hooting and shoving each other as they were trying to capture photos with the actor.

Some allegedly attempted to touch her too.

Luckily, Hania Amir managed to flee in her car.

Hania Amir recent drama serial Mere Humsafar was a hit in South Asian countries and received an 8.5/10 IMDb rating.

The actor will again be seen with Farhan Saeed in an upcoming web series.