Azad Kashmir, suburbs shiver as temperature drops below freezing point

Winter has definitely arrived in the country. The minimum temperature in Azad Kashmir and other suburbs dropped on Wednesday night as chilly winds and snow covered the valley and the mercury settled below the freezing point.

The temperature dropped in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley and other upper parts of Azad Kashmir.

At least two-inch of snow was accumulated in different areas of the Neelum Valley, including Arang Kel, Shounter, Surgan, and Jagran.

Due to intermittent rain in Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Thandani became chilly.

Chitral and its surroundings received overnight rains and snowfall in the upper areas, including Shandur, Baroghil and Kalash.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in a number of places in Balochistan and scattered places in Islamabad, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, says the Met Office.

It will get much colder in the coming days across Pakistan, especially in the northern areas.

In Karachi, on the other hand, fair weather with cool nights has been forecast in the third week of November.