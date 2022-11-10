CTD arrests two terrorists during operation in Quetta

Two terrorists were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during an operation in outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan.

The terrorists are part from Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Terrorist Group. CTD also recovered explosives from their possession.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorists hail from Khuzdar district of Balochistan, and they were involved in prior terrorist activities around their hometown.

CTD on Tuesday night arrested four terrorists in separate intelligence based operations (IBO) in areas of Bashir Chowk and Qambrani Road in Quetta, Balochistan.

According to a CTD spokesperson, all four terrorists belonged to a banned outfit.

The terrorists were planning attacks on security forces and civilians in the future.

The arrested terrorists were close partners of the wanted terrorist commander Farooq Bengalzai and they entered Quetta - to carry out terrorist activities - through the Ngao Mountain range in Balochistan, said CTD spokesperson.