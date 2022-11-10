Family reunion: Shehbaz evades questions of discussing key appointments with Nawaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif evaded Wednesday questions on whether his unplanned London diversion was made for key deliberations with deposed premier and elder brother Nawaz Sharif on key appointments back home.

Shehbaz had arrived in London on Wednesday morning for a meeting with family members including Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

It was being speculated that the meeting was necessitated to deliberate on the evolving situation in the country, including the resumption of the long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the upcoming decision on the appointment of the chief of army staff.

However, when Shehbaz was asked about the agenda of the meeting, he gave a long winded answer which did not relate to the question.

“It was a family get-together, we had some family chit chat and then we had lunch together.”

Earlier, there was speculation on who would be appointed as the next chief of army staff or if the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be offered a second extension.

It was suggested by insiders that a final list of names will be announced after thorough deliberations with the government’s allies and evolving consensus over a name.

Procedure to appointment army chief

According to the Article 243 of Constitution of Pakistan:

(1) The Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces.

(2) Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing provision, the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President.

(3) The President shall subject to law, have power:

(a) to raise and maintain the Military, Naval and Air Forces of Pakistan; and the Reserves of such Forces.

(b) to grant Commissions in such Forces.

(4) The President shall, on advice of the Prime Minister, appoint—

(a) the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

(b) the Chief of the Army Staff.

(c) the Chief of the Naval Staff.

(d) the Chief of the Air Staff.

Moreover, the President shall also determine their salaries and allowances.