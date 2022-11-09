Most PTI protests in Rawalpindi end, but road to Islamabad still blocked

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday ended most of their smaller protests around Rawalpindi but maintained their main protest, which blockaded the road to Islamabad.

Among the major protests that wound up was the one on Old Airport Road.

Speaking to the media, PTI leader Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan said that today the call for a 72-hour-long protest has come to an end, and they were winding up their demonstration.

He added that during this time, not even a leaf broke off from plants, demonstrating how peaceful and non-destructive their protest was.

Chauhan added that no businesses on Murree Road were affected either.

“Imran Khan and his followers believe in the ideology of peace and pacifism,” he said.

He added that the party and its workers embarked on a peaceful march, but attempts were made to bloody it through violence.

Disclosing long march resumption plans, he said that the main march would commence from Wazirabad led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Meanwhile, Pervez Khattak will lead the march from Peshawar.

Both marches will reach Rawalpindi simultaneously.

Noting that a joint investigation team has been created to probe the incident, he hoped it would trace on whose orders triggers were pulled with the aim of murdering Imran Khan. However, he noted that the JIT had its set of terms of references, while the Supreme Court’s commission had its set of references.

Chauhan claimed that the prime suspect was caught from the attack site and had admitted to religious extremism as he claimed to have attacked Imran due to his statements on religion, which was a forced and manufactured statement.

He added that since they could not compete with Imran, they were trying to have him removed.

On the FIR, he said that they would try to have a new FIR registered under section 22-A. If investigations point to a different culprit, then they will be booked as well.