PTI to resume long march tomorrow, reach Islamabad in third week of Nov

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday evening resolved to continue its long march from the attack site in Wazirabad, Gujranwala tomorrow (Thursday) and head to the federal capital in a coordinated manner in the third week of November.

This was decided during a meeting of the party’s senior leadership led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Others who attended included Senior Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Azam Swati, Shafqat Mehmood, Dr Yasmin Rashi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Ali Zaidi and others.

During the meeting, a motion reposing trust in Imran was unanimously passed.

Long march

During the meeting the resumption of the long march, its routes and other details were deliberated upon.

It was decided to resume the march from the gun attack site in Wazirabad.

Imran said that he will address the march at around 4:30pm.

After holding a large rally in Wazirabad, the convoy will head towards Rawalpindi.

Rallies from different parts of the country will meet up with the main convoy and gather in Rawalpindi in the third week of November.

The single unified demand of the party, it was decided, was early elections.

It will be demanded that the assemblies should be immediately dissolved in all four provinces and fresh elections are called.

Registering FIR

It was further decided that all elected members of the PTI, whether in Pakistan or in the autonomous territories of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They will urge the court to register the FIR of the attack on Imran Khan as per his wishes including the names he had taken.

Investigation findings

During the meeting, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on home affairs Omer Sarfaraz Cheema gave a briefing on the progress made in investigations thus far and their findings.

He shared that per a briefing provided by the Punjab Inspector General of Police and Counter Terrorism Department chief, more than one attacker was involved.

A three-member joint investigation team had been formed to probe the matter. Reports from the local police have also been provided to the investigators.

Further, he said that evidence was being collected from the site and was being dispatched for forensic analysis.

Moreover, he said that bullet casings and a weapon recovered from the site have also been dispatched for forensic analysis.

The container will also be subject to forensic analysis.