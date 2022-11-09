AIIB approves $500m for Pakistan

The board of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Wednesday approved $500 million in financing for Pakistan.

This was confirmed by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

In a message posted on the social media site Twitter, Dar said that the financing was part of a $1.5 billion Building Resilience Under Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) Program of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced last month.

The $1.5 billion BRACE Program aims to support the government’s efforts to deal with the adverse impacts of devastating floods, supply chain disruptions, rising energy and fuel prices and inflation on the poor and vulnerable.

The funds are expected to be transferred to Pakistan later in November, Dar said.

ADB’s BRACE Program aims to expand the number of families receiving cash transfers through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) from 7.9 million to 9 million, increase the number of children enrolled in primary and secondary schools, and enhance geographic coverage of health services and nutritional supplies for pregnant and lactating mothers and children younger than two-years-old.

It has been aligned with the government’s strategy to provide targeted and temporary countercyclical relief measures.

It will support the deployment of planned countercyclical development expenditure and will promote sound macroeconomic management.