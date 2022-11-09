Watch Live
Global » Middle East

Bilawal heads to Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation

To attend the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council meeting and GCC secretary general
Samaa Web Desk Nov 09, 2022
<p>Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Source: Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad/Twitter</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari traveled to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a two-day visit as he sought to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

According to the agenda of his two-day visit shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Bilawal will co-chair a Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) along with his Saudi counterpart.

During his visit, he will also meet with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The agenda said that Bilawal hopes to use the visit to further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Besides the official engagements, Bilawal will interact with the kingdom’s local media and other key dignitaries.

