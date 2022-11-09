Bilawal heads to Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari traveled to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a two-day visit as he sought to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

According to the agenda of his two-day visit shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Bilawal will co-chair a Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) along with his Saudi counterpart.

During his visit, he will also meet with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The agenda said that Bilawal hopes to use the visit to further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Besides the official engagements, Bilawal will interact with the kingdom’s local media and other key dignitaries.