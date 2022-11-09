Senior cricket stars over the moon with Pakistan’s semi-final performance

Following Pakistan national team’s stellar performance in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand, former cricketers joined millions of fans across the country in congratulating the national cricket team and wished them well for the final.

Former cricket stars lauded the efforts of the youthful team soon after the victory.

Former coach and captain of Pakistan’s cricket team Waqar Younis celebrated how the team had made it to the finals.

Former national team captain and record wicket holder Wasim Akram hailed the “clinical performance” of the Green shirts.

Shoaib Akhtar, the famous fast bowler, thanked the nation for their prayers.

Former national captain Shahid Afridi noted the all-round performance of the team. He also appreciated the return of skipper Babar Azam amongst the run getters.

Former captain Misbahul Haq also cherished saying “Alhamdullilah”.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik, who missed out on the tournament, pointed to how the nation just received the gift of Iqbal Day from ‘Shaheens’ – the vision of Allama Iqbal for Pakistanis.

“We are just one match away from becoming world champions once again.”

Cricketers Fawad Alam, Saeed Ajmal, Fakhar Zaman, and others also wished the team.

Pakistan defeated the Kiwis by seven wickets in the semifinal on Wednesday and bridged its way toward the final of the tournament that is scheduled to be held on the coming Sunday.