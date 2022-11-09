Following script: Imran claims to have exposed assassination plot nearly 6 weeks in advance

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday evening claimed that he had exposed the plot to assassinate him nearly six weeks before the Wazirabad attack and that he would also expose the name of a second officer involved.

In a series of messages posted from his verified account on social media site Twitter, Imran said that he had “discovered” the assassination plot hatched against him almost two months ago.

“Exposed it in Rahimyar Khan on September 24 and Mianwali on October 7 public rallies,” he said, adding that the attempt on his life mounted in Wazirabad “followed the script”.

His tweet included two videos from the respective public rallies in which he points to how the government allegedly accused Imran of blasphemy and even conducted a television program to prove he blasphemed.

He adds in the video that “four people sitting behind closed doors had planned to murder him.”

“Now if someone assassinates me, they will say that a religious fanatic did it,” he said, adding that he had recorded a video which has been kept abroad and in it he had named the four people who had hatched the plot to kill him.

Having already named three people responsible for hatching the plot to assassinate him, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military intelligence office, Imran threatened to name another senior military officer involved.

“I wiĺl also disclose the name of the second officer,” he said, adding that the officer was sitting in the same control room as the first officer from around 12 noon to 5 pm “monitoring the execution of the plot.”