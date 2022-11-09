WATC: Shoaib Akhtar urges India to beat England, join Pakistan for ICC T20 World Cup final

Soon after the Pakistan cricket team cruised past New Zealand in semi-finals of thee ICC T20 World Cup and booked their spot in the tournament’s final, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar urged the Indian national cricket team to join the Green shirts in Melbourne.

In a video message posted on this official account on social media site Twitter, Akhtar addressed the Indian national team and said, “We have reached Melbourne and are waiting for you there.”

“Please come! I wish you best of the luck. Defeat England and please come to Melbourne, since it is the same place where we defeated England in 1992 World Cup, the only difference is, it is 2022.”

The former cricketer said, “I want the T20 World Cup final to be held between India and Pakistan.”

He stressed his wish for another match between India and Pakistan, saying, “The world has been impatiently waiting for this match.”

Moreover, he also felicitated the Pakistan cricket team over its outstanding performance in the semi-final. He also thanked the people of Pakistan in his video message.

“Pakistan has won due to the prayers of this nation. Now I believe no one can split this nation. If we judge its character from its cricket team, we have this habit of making a comeback.”

Bowling was key

He went on to say that Pakistan’s disciplined bowling was fantastic while the wonderful batting complemented the bowlers.

Akhtar added that New Zealand should have opted to bowl first because the wicket was better for bowlers.

“They misjudged the pitch,” Akhtar concluded.

Former cricketer said initially, he thought Pakistan would be eliminated from the first round of the tournament, but the prayers of the nation led the Pakistani team forward.