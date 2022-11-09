NAB mulls writing to British authorities for documents of Malik Riaz’s plea bargain

The country’s apex anti-graft watchdog on Wednesday said that they are considering writing to British authorities seeking documents pertaining to the bargain struck between property tycoon Malik Riaz’s family and UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) for the repatriation of the seized Rs50 billion to Pakistan.

A source inside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) revealed on Wednesday that they were probing how over £150 million (Rs50 million) were repatriated to Pakistan and where did all that money go after London handed it over to Islamabad.

The source added that former prime minister Imran Khan, whose cabinet had reportedly whitelisted the transfer of the funds, and other former lawmakers are reportedly uninterested in cooperating with investigators.

“They are not providing any response despite several attempts, the source added.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to speak to the media said that NAB is in the process of drafting a legal framework and will probably write to British authorities to acquire information on the repatriation of Rs50 billion.

Laundered money

The government allegedly made a deal with Bahria Town Pvt Ltd that an expensive property located in heart of London would be sold and its proceeds will be transferred to Pakistan.

This deal came after M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd entered into an out-of-court settlement with the British National Crime Agency in a case where the latter froze over £140 million, including an expensive flat, 1-Hyde Park which had been bought by Ali Riaz Malik.

It is worth noting that NAB also sent two notices to former lawmakers on December 2019, but all in vain.

Moreover, Shehzad Akbar, the former head of Imran Khan’s special ‘Assets Recovery Unit’ has expressed a willingness to testify but via video link from the UK.

However, NAB has been insisting that he must physically present himself before investigators.