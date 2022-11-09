VIRAL VIDEO: Shoaib Malik, Waqar Younis dance to celebrate Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semifinal victory go viral

Following Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup , senior Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and former fast bowler and coach Waqar Younis couldn’t contain themselves and broke out dancing in celebration on live television.

Unsurprising then that the video of the two doing the traditional Punjabi ‘bhangra’ dance quickly went viral with Malik trending on social media platform Twitter.

Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were the celebrity guests and experts on a private television show to give their analysis on the team’s performance.

But being true Pakistanis at heart, they couldn’t contain their joy when Shaan Masood punched the ball straight of mid-on for the winning run to send Pakistan into their third world cup final.

Malik rose up from the seat and showed some of his Bhangra (Desi Punjabi Dance) moves in the studio.

The GM of Islamabad United (PSL team) shared the video of famous cricket stars Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis in which they could be seen dancing.

This is how the public on “Twitter” reacted to the cricketers’ free style of celebration.

“This is what cricket means to us.”

“Shoaib Malik is best representing the mood of Pakistanis.”

“Shoaib Malik looks like a guy attending his ex-girlfriend’s wedding.”

“Public needs to forgive Shoaib Malik on this dance.”

“Shoaib Malick when he sees Scotland’s bowling attack.”