Nation reacts to Pakistan’s convincing win against New Zealand

Pakistan won the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final by beating New Zealand by seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

They will now face either England or India in the final on Sunday.

The Black Caps had set Pakistan a 153-run target in the 20 overs. But the green shirts chased it down with ease, losing only three wickets in the process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the national side on the victory.

The DG ISPR also felicitated team Pakistan for its outstanding performance and extended wishes for the final.

The former PM Imran Khan took to his Twitter to congratulate the Pakistan cricket team on the win against Kiwis. He said, “Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also extended wishes.

The PTI leader Sayed Zulfi Bukhari congratulated team Pakistan and shared a video showing celebrations of the victory in Attock, Punjab.

Former federal minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, “Cricket unites Pakistan.”

Other politicians including Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and many others also facilitated the Green Shirts for winning over.

Ihtisham Ul Haq, a famous UK-based Pakistani journalist, shared a video of an Indian reporter lauding Pakistan cricket team and saying that now it’s time for Indian team to prove themselves and make it to the finals.

Check out how the public reacted to the phenomenal win by Green Shirts.