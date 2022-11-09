Shahid Afridi elated on Pakistan semi-final performance in T20 World Cup

Pakistan won against New Zealand in an unreal semi-final in T20 World Cup 2022.

Shahid Afridi felt satisfied with the performance of Green Shirts and said it was all because of excellent fielding and outstanding teamwork.

Afridi said, “I want to congratulate everyone on reaching the final now. Since the start of the tournament, we were in a very grave situation, and then we qualified for the semis, and now we are in the finals.”

The former captain said that the Men in Green performed well at fielding which was the reason they eventually won.

“Throughout the match, the body language of the team was positive and outstanding,” he added.

He also praised his soon-to-be son-in-law’s - Shaheen Shah Afridi -performance and described it as a great comeback at the right time, giving a tough time to New Zealand’s openers.

“Kiwi bowlers also tried to put pressure on Babar and Rizwan, but they missed the opportunity by dropping three catches,” the former captain said.