US dollar to fall below Rs200 before year end, claims Forex association chief

The Pakistani rupee is set to appreciate to sub Rs200 for a US dollar levels by the end of the calendar year on the back of investments from China and Saudi Arabi.

This was claimed by Forex Dealers Association Chairman Malik Bostan on Wednesday.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Bostan said that there has been renewed hope for investments in Pakistan after the country exited the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list.

Asked about the recent volatility of the rupee, he said that due to the long march led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the government, it was contributing to an uncertain environment. This negatively charged environment, he said, was keeping investments away from the country.

“The instability of law and order has led to a pessimistic sentiment amongst foreign investors while domestic investors too are afraid to invest,” Bostan added.

Commenting on the current economic situation, the forex dealer said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visits to China and Saudi Arabia and the projects and support for Pakistan pledged there were cause for optimism.

He said that when the $13 billion pledged by the two countries for Pakistan are provided, it will greatly bolster the rupee’s value against the US dollar.