Sacrifices of troops allowing for environment of prosperity in tribal areas

**The sacrifices of troops fighting terrorists has helped provide an environment for development in the tribal areas.“

This was stated by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday as addressed officers at the Peshawar Corps headquarters.

COAS appreciated the formation for their efforts and sacrifices in attaining peace and stability in the region.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our Shuhada for providing secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in the newly-merged tribal districts in particular and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general,” he said.

He further added that the armed forces have always remained focused on professional duties in service to the nation.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, COAS was received by Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.

The COAS also laid floral wreath at the Shahuada monument in the corps headquarters.