Remembering Iqbal’s grandeur

As the nation celebrates the 145th birthday of the man who dreamed the idea of Pakistan, lets recap Allama Iqbal’s achievements.

Allama Iqbal made every effort to influence society with his intellectual and cultural thinking. He gifted literary masterpieces to Pakistan’s history and helped make its concept recognizable on the global scale.

We take a look at the philosopher and his life’s work and the recognition he received in his life and posthumously.

Leaders like Iqbal have frequently introduced ideas that defied convention at the time when the Muslim community lagged behind and needed it the most.

He pursued his interests in different capacities where engaged in politics, practiced law and taught philosophy concurrently.

Iqbal expanded his poetry magic beyond Urdu to Persian as well; his well-known book “Asrar-e-Khudi” was in Persian language which dealt with the philosophy of religion.

Iqbal elevated Pakistan to the point where Heidelberg, Germany, named a street after him to honor the time he spent there.

A conventional old building in Neuenheim bears the inscription, “Dr Mohammad Iqbal, national philosopher, poet, and spiritual father of Pakistan, lived here in 1907.”

Serving as an example for Pakistanis, Allama Iqbal has been accredited several times in his life. Some of the most prominent titles include “Mufakkir-e-Pakistan” and “Hakeem-ul-Ummat”.

His active participation as a multilingual representing the Muslim community was much evident through his medal ‘Khan Bhadurddin F. S. Jalaluddin’ for the Arabic language in 1897.

Iqbal was finally knighted in 1922 by King George V for his work ‘Asrar-e-Khudi’.