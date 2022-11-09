Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 9th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 9th November 2022 Nov 09, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 9th November 2022 Recommended Pakistan overcome Kiwi hurdle to storm into ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final WATC: Shoaib Akhtar urges India to beat England, join Pakistan for ICC T20 World Cup final New Zealand captain Williamson brushes off latest T20 world cup failure Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Govt restores public holiday on Allama Iqbal day Another controversy: Rabia Anam walks out of Nida Yasir’s show Pakistani actress raises curtain on who leaked her videos