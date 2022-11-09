Ali Zafar makes request to Danyal Zafar after his burgundy look

The famous Pakistani singer Ali Zafar shut down trolls as he came forward to support his younger brother for dying his hair burgundy and said he’ll get upset if he dyes them back black.

Danyal Zafar recently shared pictures donning a new-look with his burgundy hair. However, people didn’t approve his look and compared him with famous Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan.

Also read: Netizens compare Danyal Zafar with Momina Mustehsan on his new look

Ali Zafar, shared the pictures of his younger sibling and said that he will get upset if the singer cuts his hair or dye them back black.

The Kill Dil actor added, “Kill these concept of ‘mardangi’ (masculanity) from stone ages.”

He also said that Muntazir singer should dye his hair pink and wear a ‘bright fuchsia pink jacket’ in his next shoot.