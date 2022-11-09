Doctors pause protest in Karachi to watch Pak Vs NZ T20 World Cup Semifinal

Doctors staging a protest in Karachi put aside their worries and conflict with the government for a few hours to watch Pakistan take on New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff aligned with the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) have been staging a protest outside the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi. The protest continued on Wednesday for a second day.

The protesters have boycotted their duties in outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theaters and wards in public hospitals across Sindh owing to which the patients were facing extreme difficulties.

The GHA have been demanding that the government to pay them a health risk allowance and other benefits since they operate in situations which pose a risk to their personal safety.

GHA also announced that the demonstration will continue until their demands were fulfilled.

However on Wednesday, they put their protest on pause to watch the match. A screen was also especially erected to watch the match.

Failed negotiations

A three-member delegation representing protestors had reached the Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday for negotiations.

The delegation was led by Sindh Young Doctor Association (YDA) Spokesperson Dr Mehboob Noorani and including Ijaz Kahlari from the nursing staff.

However, the talks ended without any agreement. Hence the doctors and paramedics decided to continue their protest.