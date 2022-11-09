Supreme Court asked to stop PTI rallies from entering Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has been approached to stop the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from entering the federal capital.

In a petition filed before the apex court, it was urge that PTI should be to follow the law during the protest.

The petitioner also requested that any PTI rally in Islamabad should not be prolonged.

Further, the Supreme Court has been requested to direct the federal and provincial governments to halt the PTI rally outside the remits of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Earlier on October 20, the Supreme Court had turned down the government’s plea to stop former prime minister Imran Khan from staging a long march in Islamabad saying the court will only come into action if a law is violated.

A contempt of court petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan is underway for violating the top court’s order of May 25. It is being heard by a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.