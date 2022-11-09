WATCH: Malaysian models pay tribute to Alia Bhatt

A fashion show in Malaysia paid tribute to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and Alia Bhatt, as they walked the ramp in her iconic look from the movie.

The models at Malaysia’s Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022 donned white gowns, tied their hair in a bun and added red roses as an accessory.

The look was completed with a pair of retro sunglasses, black bindi and red lipstick.

One of the models from the show, and Miss Star Malaysia 2023, posted the pictures on her Instagram account, and captioned it with Bhatt’s iconic dialogue from the movie, “Izzat se jeena ka, kisi se darne ka nahi (Hold your head high, don’t be scared of anybody).”

The boutique store, Nikaswat, shared the videos from the fashion show which soon went viral on social media.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

It was released in February 2022, and stars Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others in key roles.