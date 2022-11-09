145th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

The 145th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated across the nation on Wednesday.

The federal government had already announced a public holiday to mark ‘Iqbal Day’.

Dr Allama Iqbal popularly known in Pakistan and other parts of the world as “Poet of the East”, was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

Iqbal was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his literary influence for famously demanding the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Change of guard ceremony

Early on Wednesday morning, change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed responsibility of guard from the Punjab Rangers.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and Garrison Commander Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Khan also visited Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay their respects, offer Fateha and laid wreaths.

Pakistan Navy’s Station Commander Commodore Sajid Hussain was Chief Guest on the occasion, he also offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

Events across the country

Several events are being held across the country to mark Iqbal’s birth anniversary.

In schools, pageants and special events are being held to remember Iqbal’s contributions to the creation of Pakistan and developing a modern Muslim thought post-colonialism.

Who was Iqbal

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He is also recognised as national poet, and known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan (thinker of Pakistan), Shair-e-Mashriq (poet of the east) and Hakeemul Ummat (doctor of the Muslim ummah) and is credited with sparking the pan-Islamic thought among Muslims of the subcontinent.

It was Iqbal’s dream of a free state but unfortunately, he could not see the independence of Pakistan and died on April 21, 1938.