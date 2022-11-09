PTI continues to block roads leading to Islamabad for third consecutive day

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to protest and block roads leading to Islamabad from Rawalpindi for a third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The party has been protesting against the federal government over the assassination attempt on former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI workers have been staging a sit-in at 12 spots in Rawalpindi including, Murree Road, Shamsabad, Old Airport Road, Gulzar Quaid, IJP Road, Rawat-GT Road, Taxila-GT Road, Margala Chowk, Fateh Chowk and other key intersections.

The biggest protest, being led by Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, is being staged on Murree Road in Rawalpindi. PTI activists blocked the road by placing a row of chairs and burning tyres.

PTI activists also blocked the road leading to the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) by placing tyres across it and setting them alight.

Public the real losers

Traffic and other routine activity all but came to a halt in Rawalpindi with sporadic traffic jams witnessed on major arteries and connecting roads.

As a result commuters faced immense difficulties, including school going children, patients, office workers and others.

Many businesses located near the protest sites were also impacted.

A day ago, the federal government reminded the provincial governments of Punjab to maintain law and order in their respective territories after protesters blocked highways leading to the federal capital at the edge of respective provinces.

However, reports were circulating that the PTI party decided to call off its protests but later, Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema categorically said that the party has not issued any directives to end their protest and blockade of key arteries heading to Islamabad.

Cheema said that PTI will continue their protests across the country.