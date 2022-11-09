Several Pakistanis in the running for US midterm election

As the political temperature ratchets up in the US domestic politics with midterm elections between the Democrats and Republicans for control of parliament, some dual national expats are also in the running.

Dr Asif Mehmood

Pulmonologist Dr Asif Mehmood is a contesting for a seat in the US House of Representatives from southern California.

With an electoral campaign centering around crucial medical reforms he has also committed to delivering results on behalf of working class families, confronting the climate crisis, lowering health care costs, and other critical priorities.

Dr Suleman Lalani

Similarly, physician Dr Suleman Lalani is a candidate for the House of Representatives from Texas on behalf of the Democrats.

He is representing Sugar Land, Houston.

Having spent much of his professional life trying to bridge the healthcare inequality in the richest country on Earth, he has made better access to healthcare and the economic impact of inaccessible healthcare the main issues.

With his community facing a reminder of these issues during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Dr Lalani’s campaign focuses on ensuring that Texans should never have to suffer more than other Americans.

However, as a Democrat in a historically red state would make for a tough contest.

Salman Bhojani

Salman Bhojani is another Democratic candidate of Pakistani origin from Texas. He came to the field for the seat of the House of Representatives, he is representing Texas district 92.

Bhojani earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas in Dallas in 2003 and followed up with a law degree from Southern Methodist University in 2013.

Ali Sajjad Taj

Ali Sajjad Taj is businessman from California city. This is the third time he he is contesting polls in America, this time for the post of mayor.

He was first elected to the Artesia City Council in December 2013, and served as the city’s mayor from December 2016-17, and then again from 2019-20.

Sabina Zafar

Sabina Zafar is contesting for the post of mayor of California.

Having has already served on the city council working closely with the rest of her colleagues, city staff, regional leaders and through community organizations.

As mayor, she hopes to continue prioritizing the quality of life in San Ramon, with her campaign focusing on:

“Safety of our Citizens”

“Protecting our Parks, Trails and Open Spaces.”

Farah Khan

Farah Khan is another contestant for the mayor of California of Pakistani origin.

She earned a BA in English literature from the University of California at Davis in 1997.

Her career spans working as the executive director of the Newport Mesa Irvine Interfaith Council, regulatory affairs manager of a biotech company, and founding First Drops.

She has also served on the Irvine Community Services Commission, the Irvine Global Village Festival Steering Committee, the Community Emergency Response Team for the Irvine Police Department, Irvine Rotary Club, the Orange County Interfaith Network Board, and the Board of the Irvine Community Land Trust.