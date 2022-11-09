Did Kareena Kapoor stand on pedestal to match her co-stars height?

Famous Bollywood star, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared the announcement photoshoot of her upcoming movie The Crew, and social media users are criticizing her for the most bizarre reason.

To make the announcement of her upcoming multi-starer movie alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu, the Jab We Met actor shared a video from the photoshoot they did for Vogue India.

While many people seemed excited about the trio sharing the screen, many others raised some questions.

A few people said that despite being the shortest among the three, the Ra-One actor looked the tallest.

One person said, “Did they make Kareena stand on something? No way she is taller than Kriti. Why do we need power play everywhere.”

Another person said, “Wait! Tabu is shorter than Kareena or Kareena couldn’t accept looking short next to two tall ladies and decided to stand on an elevation?”

A lot of users also commented that Tabu should have been in the middle for her seniority as an actor.

A person wrote, “Tabu >>>>> it’s a shame they didn’t have her in the center,” and another said, “Tabu should’ve been in the center.”

