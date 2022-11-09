Sunny Leone’s bold picture lands on admit card for govt exam, causes stir

A female candidate who appeared in the Karnataka Teachers Recruitment examination found herself in an awkward situation when her admit card carried an explicit photo of actor Sunny Leone.

The candidate was from Koppa in the Chikmagalur district and had applied for a teaching position in Shivamogga. She attended the exam held on Sunday.

The state education department has requested an investigation after the picture of the alleged admit card was posted on social media.

BR Naidu, the chairperson of Karnataka Congress social media, took to his twitter handle and accused the state education department of the mishap and also shared the already viral admit card.

He wrote, “In the teacher’s recruitment hall ticket, instead of the candidate’s photo, the education department had printed the photo of Blue Film actress Sunny Leone. What can we expect from the party that watched blue films inside the assembly.”

Bellur Chandrashekharaiah Nagesh – the Minister of School Education and Literacy & Sakala of Karnataka – responded to Naidu’s claim by releasing a statement that read, “Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file.”

The statement further added, “When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone’s photo on her admit card, she said her husband’s friend uploaded her information.”

The Karnataka education department has lodged a police complaint after the incident and subsequently, cyber unit officers have launched a probe.