Toshakhana verdict: ECP to hear Imran Khan’s disqualification petition next week

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to fix a petition - seeking the nullification of notification of Imran Khan’s victory in the by-polls in seven constituencies - for hearing.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ali Gohar Baloch who pleaded with the electoral watchdog to block ex-PM’s victory notification.

The petitioner sought disqualification of the former prime minister on basis of Toshakhana verdict.

The ECP will start proceeding next week.