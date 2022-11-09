Videos » Naya Din Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 9th November 2022 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 9th November 2022 Nov 09, 2022 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 9th November 2022 Recommended T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam goes after 50, Pakistan are 109-1 in 13 overs WATCH: Malaysian models pay tribute to Alia Bhatt Did Kareena Kapoor stand on pedestal to match her co-stars height? Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Govt restores public holiday on Allama Iqbal day Another controversy: Rabia Anam walks out of Nida Yasir’s show Pakistani actress raises curtain on who leaked her videos