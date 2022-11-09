‘Frightening’ VR headset kills you in real if you die in game

Palmer Luckey, a pioneer in virtual reality and the creator of Oculus - now more famously known as a part of Facebook’s Meta - developed a VR device that will really kill the player if they lose the game.

NerveGear - Luckey’s lethal headset - resembles a Meta Quest Pro that has been connected to three explosive charge modules that are mounted above the screen.

The user’s forebrain is the target of the charges, which, if they detonate, will completely destroy the user’s skull.

Players wear a NeveGear VR and launch Sword Art Online, a new game themed on the Japanese anime and book of the same name.

In order to escape a crazy scientist’s virtual reality, the players must battle their journey through a 100-floor dungeon.

Don’t get too excited or frightened as the VR headset is not available to buy.

Oculus, the foundation of Mark Zuckerberg’s move to the metaverse, was sold by Luckey to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion.