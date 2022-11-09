FIR unacceptable, justice can’t be served until Sanaullah is minister: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has refused to accept the first information report (FIR) registered on the gun attack on ex-PM Imran Khan saying that justice cannot be served until Rana Sanaullah was interior minister.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the protests against the attempt on party chief Imran Khan’s life in Wazirabad would continue across the country as the FIR registered was “unacceptable”.

PTI has demanded to include names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer in the FIR.

He said that the FIR on the assassination bid should be as per the demands of the plaintiff.

All their focus is on the FIR, which was registered without listening to what the complainant had to say, he added.

Justice cannot be served until Rana Sanaullah remains the interior minister, he stated.

He said that the PTI will return from Islamabad only after taking the date for the next general election and the entire nation is ready for the long march.

He said that the long march - delayed after attack on Imran Khan - will resume from Wazirabad on Thursday as he vowed to achieve their targets under any circumstances.