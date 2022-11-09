Lahore stage performer raped, filmed and looted

Lahore Police on Tuesday night registered a rape and blackmailing case on the complaint of a stage performer.

The case has been registered against the suspect named Ashraf Shah in Sunder police station on charges of rape, blackmailing and stealing personal belongings worth millions of rupees.

The FIR read that she knew Ashraf Shah since 2017 as he was a regular attendee of her musical programs.

In 2018, the accused invited her to his farmhouse for a performance, where he fed her with an intoxicating drink.

The suspect then raped her and recorded objectionable videos which he used to blackmail her for years.

The stage performer’s ex-husband divorced her in 2019 when he was sent those videos.

Even after this tragedy, the suspect didn’t stop and continued to call and blackmail the stage performer for money and consequently exacted to get Rs2 million.

It has been said in the report that the victim eventually got fed up with years-long blackmailing following which she stopped answering the suspect’s calls.

On November 2, Ashraf Shah along with his driver and employee reached stage performer’s house and forcibly took her to a farmhouse in Shahdara.

There, the suspect not only raped her in front of his colleagues but once again filmed objectionable videos.

After the incident, the suspect left stealing Rs0.12 million, a watch worth Rs 0.35 million, jewelry worth Rs0.38 million and a cheque book from her wallet.

According to the police, the investigation is underway. However, the suspect has not been arrested so far.